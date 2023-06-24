On Saturday, Dansby Swanson (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: London Stadium

London Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while hitting .263.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.

Swanson has picked up a hit in 44 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (9.7%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has an RBI in 22 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34.7% of his games this year (25 of 72), with two or more runs seven times (9.7%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .301 AVG .225 .367 OBP .335 .448 SLG .348 12 XBH 10 4 HR 3 21 RBI 10 34/15 K/BB 38/21 1 SB 3

