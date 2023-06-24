Saturday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (31-44) versus the Chicago Cubs (36-38) at London Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on June 24.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (7-2, 2.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Adam Wainwright (3-1, 5.56 ERA).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: London Stadium in London, United Kingdom

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 13.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite eight times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Cubs have won 21 out of the 36 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago has a record of 11-7, a 61.1% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored 338 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cubs have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.

