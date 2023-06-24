Cody Bellinger -- .111 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on June 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: London Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger is hitting .252 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.
  • Bellinger has had a hit in 28 of 43 games this year (65.1%), including multiple hits nine times (20.9%).
  • He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 43), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 41.9% of his games this season, Bellinger has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (7.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 25 of 43 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 21
.222 AVG .280
.304 OBP .333
.420 SLG .488
10 XBH 8
3 HR 4
10 RBI 12
18/8 K/BB 20/8
5 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.41 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (3-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .323 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.