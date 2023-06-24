Cody Bellinger -- .111 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on June 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is hitting .252 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Bellinger has had a hit in 28 of 43 games this year (65.1%), including multiple hits nine times (20.9%).

He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 43), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.9% of his games this season, Bellinger has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (7.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 25 of 43 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .222 AVG .280 .304 OBP .333 .420 SLG .488 10 XBH 8 3 HR 4 10 RBI 12 18/8 K/BB 20/8 5 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings