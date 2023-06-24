Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Pirates.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Cardinals Player Props
|Cubs vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cubs vs Cardinals
|Cubs vs Cardinals Odds
|Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has four doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 10 walks while batting .260.
- In 61.8% of his games this season (21 of 34), Morel has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (23.5%) he recorded more than one.
- In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (38.2%, and 9.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Morel has picked up an RBI in 44.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 26.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- In 64.7% of his games this year (22 of 34), he has scored, and in five of those games (14.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|.296
|AVG
|.232
|.316
|OBP
|.312
|.648
|SLG
|.609
|8
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|8
|14
|RBI
|14
|17/2
|K/BB
|22/8
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- Wainwright (3-1 with a 5.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .323 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.