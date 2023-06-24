After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Pirates.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: London Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

  • Morel has four doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 10 walks while batting .260.
  • In 61.8% of his games this season (21 of 34), Morel has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (23.5%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (38.2%, and 9.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • Morel has picked up an RBI in 44.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 26.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
  • In 64.7% of his games this year (22 of 34), he has scored, and in five of those games (14.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 18
.296 AVG .232
.316 OBP .312
.648 SLG .609
8 XBH 10
5 HR 8
14 RBI 14
17/2 K/BB 22/8
1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
  • Wainwright (3-1 with a 5.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .323 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.