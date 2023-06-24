After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Pirates.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has four doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 10 walks while batting .260.

In 61.8% of his games this season (21 of 34), Morel has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (23.5%) he recorded more than one.

In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (38.2%, and 9.7% of his trips to the dish).

Morel has picked up an RBI in 44.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 26.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

In 64.7% of his games this year (22 of 34), he has scored, and in five of those games (14.7%) he has scored more than once.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 .296 AVG .232 .316 OBP .312 .648 SLG .609 8 XBH 10 5 HR 8 14 RBI 14 17/2 K/BB 22/8 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings