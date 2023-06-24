Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Red Sox - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .476 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Red Sox Player Props
|White Sox vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Red Sox
|White Sox vs Red Sox Odds
|White Sox vs Red Sox Prediction
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has an OPS of .707, fueled by an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .366. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 135th in the league in slugging.
- Benintendi has gotten at least one hit in 78.3% of his games this year (54 of 69), with more than one hit 17 times (24.6%).
- He has homered in one of 69 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi has driven in a run in 15 games this season (21.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.3%).
- He has scored in 42.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.304
|AVG
|.250
|.376
|OBP
|.309
|.392
|SLG
|.343
|11
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|10
|23/14
|K/BB
|20/10
|5
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Paxton (3-1 with a 3.29 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty went 6 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.29, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .210 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.