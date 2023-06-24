The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .476 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has an OPS of .707, fueled by an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .366. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 135th in the league in slugging.

Benintendi has gotten at least one hit in 78.3% of his games this year (54 of 69), with more than one hit 17 times (24.6%).

He has homered in one of 69 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi has driven in a run in 15 games this season (21.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.3%).

He has scored in 42.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.3%.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .304 AVG .250 .376 OBP .309 .392 SLG .343 11 XBH 10 0 HR 1 8 RBI 10 23/14 K/BB 20/10 5 SB 3

