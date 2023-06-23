The Boston Red Sox (39-37) visit the Chicago White Sox (32-44) to open a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Red Sox are coming off a series split with the Twins, and the White Sox a series loss to the Rangers.

The probable pitchers are Brayan Bello (4-4) for the Red Sox and Lucas Giolito (5-4) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (4-4, 3.49 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (5-4, 3.54 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito (5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

In 15 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.54, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.

Giolito is trying to pick up his ninth quality start of the season.

Giolito will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 15 appearances this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello (4-4) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 3.49 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .247.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Bello has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

