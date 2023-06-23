On Friday, June 23 at 8:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox (39-37) visit the Chicago White Sox (32-44) at Guaranteed Rate Field. Brayan Bello will get the ball for the Red Sox, while Lucas Giolito will take the mound for the White Sox.

The White Sox are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Red Sox (-115). An 8.5-run over/under has been listed in this matchup.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (4-4, 3.49 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (5-4, 3.54 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the White Sox's game versus the Red Sox but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the White Sox (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to beat the Red Sox with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Robert hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 28 times and won 16, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Red Sox have gone 16-12 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Red Sox have a 3-2 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The White Sox have won in 14, or 31.8%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious 13 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+125) Luis Robert 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.