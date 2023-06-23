Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will hit the field on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Brayan Bello, who starts for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 85 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .234 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 311 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .292.

The White Sox rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.367 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lucas Giolito (5-4) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

He has eight quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Giolito will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Home Tanner Banks Andrew Heaney 6/20/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Dylan Cease Nathan Eovaldi 6/21/2023 Rangers L 6-3 Home Michael Kopech Martín Pérez 6/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Lucas Giolito Brayan Bello 6/24/2023 Red Sox - Home Lance Lynn James Paxton 6/25/2023 Red Sox - Home - Kutter Crawford 6/26/2023 Angels - Away Dylan Cease Jaime Barria 6/27/2023 Angels - Away Michael Kopech Reid Detmers 6/28/2023 Angels - Away Lucas Giolito Shohei Ohtani

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.