Friday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (39-37) versus the Chicago White Sox (32-44) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Red Sox. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (4-4) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (5-4) will get the nod for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The last 10 White Sox games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The White Sox have won in 14, or 31.8%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Chicago has won 13 of 40 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (311 total), Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.56 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule