Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Red Sox - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Seby Zavala and his .346 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Red Sox Player Props
|White Sox vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Red Sox
|White Sox vs Red Sox Odds
|White Sox vs Red Sox Prediction
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala has a double, four home runs and five walks while batting .147.
- In 12 of 35 games this year (34.3%) Zavala has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (8.6%).
- He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Zavala has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this season (14.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.167
|AVG
|.130
|.212
|OBP
|.158
|.167
|SLG
|.370
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|4
|3
|RBI
|8
|21/3
|K/BB
|22/2
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.49 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the righty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.