The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger (.436 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .230 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 10 walks.

Burger has picked up a hit in 50.9% of his 57 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.1% of them.

In 26.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 24 of 57 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 24 .287 AVG .163 .336 OBP .215 .693 SLG .384 18 XBH 9 11 HR 5 27 RBI 9 29/7 K/BB 38/3 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings