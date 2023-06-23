Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Red Sox - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks while hitting .206.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in 28 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 53 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Andrus has picked up an RBI in 15.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.265
|AVG
|.155
|.344
|OBP
|.224
|.349
|SLG
|.206
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|16/10
|K/BB
|19/6
|4
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 94 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Bello (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.49, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.
