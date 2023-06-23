Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Red Sox - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Friday, Andrew Vaughn (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks while batting .241.
- Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 68.5% of his games this year (50 of 73), with more than one hit 15 times (20.5%).
- He has homered in 15.1% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (38.4%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (15.1%).
- He has scored in 30 games this season (41.1%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.265
|AVG
|.218
|.358
|OBP
|.289
|.515
|SLG
|.366
|17
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|22
|21/14
|K/BB
|36/12
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.41).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Red Sox are sending Bello (4-4) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.49 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.49 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
