Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (4-8) meet the Connecticut Sun (10-3) at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Thursday, June 22 at 8:00 PM ET.

Connecticut picked up an 85-79 win versus Seattle last time out. The squad was led by DeWanna Bonner's 20 points and six rebounds and Natisha Hiedeman's 17 points and three steals. With Collier leading the team with 26 points, 14 rebounds and three steals, Minnesota ended up winning against Los Angeles 67-61 in their last game.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-225 to win)

Sun (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+185 to win)

Lynx (+185 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-5.5)

Sun (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 158.5

158.5 When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS

Lynx Season Stats

On offense, the Lynx are the second-worst team in the league (76.3 points per game). On defense, they are seventh (82.3 points conceded per game).

Minnesota is fifth in the league in rebounds per game (35.4) and best in rebounds conceded (33.1).

This season the Lynx are ranked ninth in the WNBA in assists at 17.9 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Minnesota is eighth in the league in committing them (13.5 per game). It is second-worst in forcing them (11.6 per game).

The Lynx are the third-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (6.3 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (29.9%).

Minnesota is the worst team in the league in 3-pointers conceded (9.1 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage defensively (34.1%).

Lynx Home/Away Splits

At home the Lynx score 77.4 points per game, 1.8 more than on the road (75.6). On defense they give up 81.2 points per game at home, 1.9 less than on the road (83.1).

At home Minnesota pulls down 36.2 rebounds per game, 1.3 more than on the road (34.9). It gives up 31.4 rebounds per game at home, 2.9 fewer than on the road (34.3).

At home the Lynx are collecting 18.2 assists per game, 0.5 more than away (17.7).

This season Minnesota is committing more turnovers at home (14.6 per game) than on the road (12.7). But it is also forcing more at home (12.0) than on the road (11.3).

The Lynx sink more 3-pointers per game at home (6.4) than away (6.3), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.5%) than on the road (29.5%).

This year Minnesota is allowing fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (10.1). The team also concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (35.1%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have entered the game as underdogs nine times this season and won four of those games.

This season, the Lynx have won three of their six games when they're the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.

Minnesota is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, as a 5.5-point underdog or more, Minnesota is 5-2.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Lynx.

