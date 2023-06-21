Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on June 21 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .275 with three doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.

In 62.8% of his 43 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.9% of his games this season, Gomes has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 18 of 43 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 23 .309 AVG .243 .342 OBP .293 .515 SLG .378 6 XBH 4 4 HR 3 13 RBI 10 14/4 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings