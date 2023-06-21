The Texas Rangers (45-28) visit the Chicago White Sox (32-43) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The probable starters are Martin Perez (6-3) for the Rangers and Michael Kopech (3-5) for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (6-3, 4.54 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (3-5, 3.92 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech (3-5) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.92 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The 27-year-old has a 3.92 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings over 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .212 to opposing batters.

Kopech is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the year in this outing.

Kopech has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year heading into this outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

The Rangers will send Perez (6-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 4.54 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .291.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Perez has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 4.54 ERA ranks 56th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 61st, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 62nd.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.