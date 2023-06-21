When the Texas Rangers (45-28) and Chicago White Sox (32-43) match up in the series rubber match at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, June 21, Martin Perez will get the nod for the Rangers, while the White Sox will send Michael Kopech to the hill. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at -105. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (6-3, 4.54 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (3-5, 3.92 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the White Sox versus Rangers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Andrew Vaughn get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 43 times and won 28, or 65.1%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 28-15 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (65.1% winning percentage).

Texas has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with 14 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won 13 of 40 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-5-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Robert 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+240) Eloy Jiménez - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Jake Burger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+135)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.