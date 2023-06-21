Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will attempt to take down Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox when the teams meet on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 84 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Chicago is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 21st in the majors with 308 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.

The White Sox rank 20th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.366 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Michael Kopech (3-5) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In 14 starts, Kopech has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Home Tanner Banks Andrew Heaney 6/20/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Dylan Cease Nathan Eovaldi 6/21/2023 Rangers - Home Michael Kopech Martín Pérez 6/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Lucas Giolito Brayan Bello 6/24/2023 Red Sox - Home Lance Lynn James Paxton 6/25/2023 Red Sox - Home - Kutter Crawford 6/26/2023 Angels - Away Dylan Cease Jaime Barria 6/27/2023 Angels - Away Michael Kopech Reid Detmers

