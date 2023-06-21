Wednesday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Texas Rangers (45-28) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (32-43) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Rangers will give the ball to Martin Perez (6-3, 4.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Michael Kopech (3-5, 3.92 ERA).

White Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (31.8%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has been victorious 13 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (308 total), Chicago is the 21st-highest scoring team in the majors.

The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule