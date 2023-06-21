Trey Mancini returns to action for the Chicago Cubs versus Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh PiratesJune 21 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 16 against the Orioles) he went 2-for-2 with two doubles.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .246 with nine doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

In 57.1% of his 56 games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (7.1%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).

In 14 games this season (25.0%), Mancini has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 28.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.7%.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 27 .286 AVG .205 .369 OBP .260 .440 SLG .284 8 XBH 5 3 HR 1 12 RBI 9 28/11 K/BB 29/7 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings