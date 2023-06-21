Packers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +6600 as of July 2, the Green Bay Packers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Packers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +350
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Green Bay Betting Insights
- Green Bay went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- The Packers and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- Green Bay put up 337.9 yards per game on offense last year (17th in NFL), and it allowed 336.5 yards per game (17th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Packers put up a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last year.
- When favorites, Green Bay went 5-6. As underdogs, the Packers were 3-3.
- In the NFC North the Packers were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.
Packers Impact Players
- On the ground, Aaron Jones had two touchdowns and 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) last year.
- In the passing game, Jones scored five touchdowns, with 59 receptions for 395 yards.
- A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
- In addition, Dillon had 28 catches for 206 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Christian Watson had 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, Romeo Doubs scored three TDs, hauling in 42 balls for 425 yards (32.7 per game).
- Quay Walker had 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended last year.
2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|4
|September 28
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|5
|October 9
|@ Raiders
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 29
|Vikings
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 5
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|11
|November 19
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 23
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|13
|December 3
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|14
|December 11
|@ Giants
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|@ Vikings
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|Bears
|-
|+6600
