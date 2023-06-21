Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is hitting .250 with four doubles, a triple and seven walks.
- In 24 of 40 games this year (60.0%) Madrigal has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.0%).
- He has not gone deep in his 40 games this year.
- In eight games this year (20.0%), Madrigal has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.5%) he had more than one.
- He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|18
|.250
|AVG
|.250
|.320
|OBP
|.328
|.309
|SLG
|.288
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|7/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|2
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Hill (6-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.42), 56th in WHIP (1.397), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
