The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .250 with four doubles, a triple and seven walks.

In 24 of 40 games this year (60.0%) Madrigal has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.0%).

He has not gone deep in his 40 games this year.

In eight games this year (20.0%), Madrigal has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.5%) he had more than one.

He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 18 .250 AVG .250 .320 OBP .328 .309 SLG .288 3 XBH 2 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 7/3 K/BB 6/4 2 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings