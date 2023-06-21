On Wednesday, Luis Robert (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Rangers.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 71 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .535, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

In 62.5% of his games this season (45 of 72), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (29.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 17 games this year (23.6%), leaving the park in 6% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.7% of his games this year, Robert has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year (45.8%), including 12 multi-run games (16.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .264 AVG .260 .328 OBP .312 .568 SLG .507 20 XBH 18 9 HR 9 17 RBI 21 39/9 K/BB 51/7 1 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings