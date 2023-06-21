On Wednesday, Ian Happ (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his last game against the Pirates.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 67 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 67th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.

Happ has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (45 of 72), with at least two hits 17 times (23.6%).

He has hit a home run in five games this season (6.9%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.

Happ has had an RBI in 19 games this season (26.4%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .254 AVG .271 .379 OBP .392 .397 SLG .403 11 XBH 12 3 HR 2 22 RBI 11 41/25 K/BB 37/25 3 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings