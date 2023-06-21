Kyle Hendricks takes the mound for the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at PNC Park against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 18th in MLB action with 81 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago is 18th in baseball, slugging .397.

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).

Chicago ranks 14th in runs scored with 330 (4.5 per game).

The Cubs rank ninth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 24 average in MLB.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.

Chicago has a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.267).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Hendricks heads into the matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Hendricks is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his five outings this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Orioles W 10-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Cole Irvin 6/17/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Home Justin Steele Kyle Gibson 6/18/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer 6/19/2023 Pirates W 8-0 Away Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/20/2023 Pirates W 4-0 Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/21/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Hendricks Rich Hill 6/24/2023 Cardinals - Away Justin Steele Adam Wainwright 6/25/2023 Cardinals - Away Jameson Taillon Matthew Liberatore 6/27/2023 Phillies - Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/28/2023 Phillies - Home Marcus Stroman Taijuan Walker 6/29/2023 Phillies - Home - -

