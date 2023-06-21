Cubs vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 21
Wednesday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (35-38) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-38) facing off at PNC Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:35 PM ET on June 21.
The Cubs will give the ball to Kyle Hendricks (2-2, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Rich Hill (6-6, 4.42 ERA).
Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Pirates 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Pirates Player Props
|Cubs vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite seven times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Cubs have been favored 35 times and won 20, or 57.1%, of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 20-15 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 53.5% chance to win.
- Chicago ranks 14th in the majors with 330 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 16
|Orioles
|W 10-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Cole Irvin
|June 17
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Justin Steele vs Kyle Gibson
|June 18
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Dean Kremer
|June 19
|@ Pirates
|W 8-0
|Drew Smyly vs Osvaldo Bido
|June 20
|@ Pirates
|W 4-0
|Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
|June 21
|@ Pirates
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Rich Hill
|June 24
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Adam Wainwright
|June 25
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 27
|Phillies
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Aaron Nola
|June 28
|Phillies
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Taijuan Walker
|June 29
|Phillies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.