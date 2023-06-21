Clint Frazier Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .143 with five walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Clint Frazier and the Chicago White Sox face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Clint Frazier At The Plate
- Frazier has a triple and nine walks while hitting .196.
- In eight of 18 games this year (44.4%), Frazier has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 18 games this season.
- Frazier has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In five of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|.211
|AVG
|.188
|.318
|OBP
|.316
|.211
|SLG
|.250
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|5/3
|K/BB
|13/6
|2
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 75 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Perez (6-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.54), 61st in WHIP (1.500), and 62nd in K/9 (6.3) among pitchers who qualify.
