Andrew Vaughn -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on June 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rangers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .241 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

In 49 of 72 games this year (68.1%) Vaughn has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).

He has gone deep in 13.9% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (40.3%), including three games with multiple runs (4.2%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .266 AVG .218 .361 OBP .289 .500 SLG .366 16 XBH 14 7 HR 3 21 RBI 22 20/14 K/BB 36/12 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings