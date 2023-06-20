Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Andrew Vaughn and others are listed when the Texas Rangers visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has collected 64 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 42 runs.

He's slashing .240/.321/.431 so far this season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 at Mariners Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 15 1-for-5 1 1 1 4

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has recorded 71 hits with 20 doubles, 18 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .262/.317/.535 slash line so far this year.

Robert takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jun. 19 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Mariners Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Jun. 17 1-for-6 0 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Eovaldi Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) for his 15th start of the season.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 33-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.59), third in WHIP (.982), and 33rd in K/9 (8.8).

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Jun. 15 7.0 5 3 3 9 2 at Rays Jun. 10 6.1 7 4 4 6 3 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 6.0 1 0 0 7 0 at Tigers May. 29 5.0 4 0 0 4 3 at Pirates May. 23 9.0 6 1 1 5 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Semien Stats

Semien has 22 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 54 RBI (84 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .277/.340/.462 on the season.

Semien will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Jun. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 70 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 30 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .260/.333/.480 slash line on the year.

Garcia has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, five walks and three RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

