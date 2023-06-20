Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will try to do damage against Dylan Cease when he starts for the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 82 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 301 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .292 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 20th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.363 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Cease (3-3) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has earned a quality start six times in 15 starts this season.

Cease has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/15/2023 Dodgers L 5-4 Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Home Tanner Banks Andrew Heaney 6/20/2023 Rangers - Home Dylan Cease Nathan Eovaldi 6/21/2023 Rangers - Home Michael Kopech Martín Pérez 6/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Lucas Giolito Brayan Bello 6/24/2023 Red Sox - Home Lance Lynn James Paxton 6/25/2023 Red Sox - Home - Kutter Crawford 6/26/2023 Angels - Away Dylan Cease Jaime Barria

