Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (45-27) and Chicago White Sox (31-43) going head to head at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on June 20.

The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) for the Rangers and Dylan Cease (3-3) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have come away with 13 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Chicago has won three of 13 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (301 total runs).

The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule