Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.341 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 55 hits, which ranks first among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .262 with 20 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.
- Suzuki has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (8.9%), homering in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 32.1% of his games this year, Suzuki has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.4%.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|.240
|AVG
|.281
|.342
|OBP
|.357
|.333
|SLG
|.491
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|19/14
|K/BB
|42/14
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.37).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.40 ERA ranks 51st, 1.467 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
