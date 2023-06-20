Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner, who went 1-for-5 with two RBI last time in action, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .709, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .375 this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 129th in the league in slugging.
- In 75.0% of his games this year (48 of 64), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (34.4%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (6.3%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.3% of his games this season, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (42.2%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|29
|.295
|AVG
|.267
|.340
|OBP
|.326
|.423
|SLG
|.317
|10
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|0
|22
|RBI
|13
|14/9
|K/BB
|18/10
|10
|SB
|5
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.37).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 70 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Oviedo (3-6) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.40 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.40 ERA ranks 51st, 1.467 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.