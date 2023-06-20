Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Gavin Sheets (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has four doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks while hitting .238.
- In 53.7% of his 54 games this season, Sheets has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Sheets has had an RBI in 13 games this year (24.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (29.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.200
|AVG
|.272
|.275
|OBP
|.344
|.329
|SLG
|.506
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|10
|16/8
|K/BB
|14/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.78 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 73 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Eovaldi looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.59 ERA ranks fifth, .982 WHIP ranks third, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 33rd.
