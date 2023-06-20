Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Eloy Jimenez -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has seven doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks while batting .252.
- In 31 of 41 games this season (75.6%) Jimenez has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (17.1%).
- He has hit a home run in eight games this season (19.5%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Jimenez has driven home a run in 20 games this year (48.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 20 games this year (48.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.317
|AVG
|.185
|.352
|OBP
|.250
|.451
|SLG
|.432
|5
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|13
|17/5
|K/BB
|28/7
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 73 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Eovaldi (9-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.59), third in WHIP (.982), and 33rd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.