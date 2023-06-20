Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger -- .128 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is hitting .258 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Bellinger has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 41 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has an RBI in 17 of 41 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 61.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (14.6%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|.222
|AVG
|.295
|.304
|OBP
|.345
|.420
|SLG
|.513
|10
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|18/8
|K/BB
|19/7
|5
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will send Oviedo (3-6) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.40), 60th in WHIP (1.467), and 40th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
