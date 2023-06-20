Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Andrew Vaughn -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Rangers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .240 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks.
- In 67.6% of his games this season (48 of 71), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (21.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 14.1% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 36.6% of his games this year (26 of 71), with two or more RBI 11 times (15.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 39.4% of his games this year (28 of 71), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.264
|AVG
|.218
|.357
|OBP
|.289
|.504
|SLG
|.366
|16
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|22
|20/13
|K/BB
|36/12
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- Eovaldi will try to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.59 ERA ranks fifth, .982 WHIP ranks third, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
