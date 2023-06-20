The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (hitting .282 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, six walks and four RBI), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rangers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has 69 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .343.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 141st in slugging.

Benintendi is batting .364 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 52 of 66 games this season (78.8%) Benintendi has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (22.7%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Benintendi has had an RBI in 15 games this season (22.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.5%).

He has scored in 29 of 66 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .304 AVG .250 .383 OBP .309 .375 SLG .343 8 XBH 10 0 HR 1 8 RBI 10 22/14 K/BB 20/10 5 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings