On Monday, Yasmani Grandal (.471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago White Sox play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .268 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

In 53.4% of his games this year (31 of 58), Grandal has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (25.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 58), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 22.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.6% of his games.

He has scored in 20.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.2%.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 31 .274 AVG .264 .330 OBP .322 .405 SLG .400 7 XBH 9 2 HR 3 6 RBI 12 17/6 K/BB 25/9 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings