Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will hit the field on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Mike Clevinger, who gets the start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 17th in MLB action with 80 total home runs.

Chicago is 24th in baseball, slugging .387.

The White Sox's .235 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago ranks 23rd in runs scored with 299 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox's .293 on-base percentage is the worst in MLB.

The White Sox's 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 18th in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox have the 21st-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.359).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Clevinger has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Clevinger is looking to secure his 11th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Dodgers W 8-4 Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers L 5-4 Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers - Home Mike Clevinger Andrew Heaney 6/20/2023 Rangers - Home Dylan Cease Nathan Eovaldi 6/21/2023 Rangers - Home Michael Kopech Martín Pérez 6/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Lucas Giolito Brayan Bello 6/24/2023 Red Sox - Home Lance Lynn James Paxton 6/25/2023 Red Sox - Home - Kutter Crawford

