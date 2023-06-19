Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki leads Chicago with 54 hits, batting .263 this season with 19 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 69th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.
- In 67.3% of his 55 games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in five games this season (9.1%), homering in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Suzuki has an RBI in 17 of 55 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|29
|.240
|AVG
|.284
|.342
|OBP
|.363
|.333
|SLG
|.495
|7
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|11
|19/14
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will send Bido (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
