Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Osvaldo Bido) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .714, fueled by an OBP of .336 and a team-best slugging percentage of .379 this season.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.
- In 74.6% of his games this year (47 of 63), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (34.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (30.2%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (14.3%).
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.7%.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|28
|.295
|AVG
|.270
|.340
|OBP
|.331
|.423
|SLG
|.322
|10
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|0
|22
|RBI
|11
|14/9
|K/BB
|17/10
|10
|SB
|5
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 70 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Bido (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his second this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
