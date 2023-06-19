On Monday, Nick Madrigal (.367 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .243 with three doubles, a triple and seven walks.

Madrigal has had a hit in 22 of 38 games this season (57.9%), including multiple hits six times (15.8%).

In 38 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Madrigal has driven home a run in eight games this season (21.1%), including more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games.

In 28.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 .250 AVG .234 .320 OBP .294 .309 SLG .255 3 XBH 1 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 7/3 K/BB 6/4 2 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings