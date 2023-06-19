Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Nick Madrigal (.367 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Read More About This Game
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is hitting .243 with three doubles, a triple and seven walks.
- Madrigal has had a hit in 22 of 38 games this season (57.9%), including multiple hits six times (15.8%).
- In 38 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Madrigal has driven home a run in eight games this season (21.1%), including more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games.
- In 28.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|.250
|AVG
|.234
|.320
|OBP
|.294
|.309
|SLG
|.255
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|7/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|2
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- The Pirates are sending Bido (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
