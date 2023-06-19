The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-36) take a six-game losing streak into a matchup versus the Chicago Cubs (33-38), at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Drew Smyly (6-4) to the mound, while Osvaldo Bido will take the ball for the Pirates.

Cubs vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (6-4, 3.82 ERA) vs Bido - PIT (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

The Cubs will send Smyly (6-4) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 3.82 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .240.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Smyly has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Drew Smyly vs. Pirates

The Pirates have scored 300 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .245 for the campaign with 67 home runs, 24th in the league.

The Pirates have gone 9-for-26 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI in six innings this season against the left-hander.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Osvaldo Bido

Bido (0-0) starts for the Pirates, his second of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

In one games this season, he has a 2.25 ERA and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .250 against him.

Osvaldo Bido vs. Cubs

He will match up with a Cubs offense that ranks 17th in the league with 588 total hits (on a .247 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .396 (18th in the league) with 79 total home runs (18th in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Cubs this season, Bido has thrown four innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out six.

