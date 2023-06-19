Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (33-38) will visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-36) at PNC Park on Monday, June 19, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +115. The total is 9 runs for the game.

Cubs vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Drew Smyly - CHC (6-4, 3.82 ERA) vs Osvaldo Bido - PIT (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 18, or 54.5%, of the 33 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Cubs have a 10-7 record (winning 58.8% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and won every time.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (43.1%) in those games.

This year, the Pirates have won 14 of 31 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yan Gomes 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185) Dansby Swanson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+130) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+155) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Seiya Suzuki 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+120)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 3rd Win NL Central +425 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.