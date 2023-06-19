The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Monday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Nico Hoerner and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to step up at the plate.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 18th in MLB play with 79 total home runs.

Chicago's .396 slugging percentage is 18th in baseball.

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).

Chicago has the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (318 total runs).

The Cubs rank 11th in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.

Chicago's 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.277).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.82 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

Smyly has five quality starts this season.

Smyly is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the hill.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Pirates W 10-6 Home Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/15/2023 Pirates W 7-2 Home Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/16/2023 Orioles W 10-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Cole Irvin 6/17/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Home Justin Steele Kyle Gibson 6/18/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer 6/19/2023 Pirates - Away Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/20/2023 Pirates - Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/21/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Hendricks Rich Hill 6/24/2023 Cardinals - Away Justin Steele Adam Wainwright 6/25/2023 Cardinals - Away Jameson Taillon Matthew Liberatore 6/27/2023 Phillies - Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola

