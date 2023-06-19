How to Watch the Cubs vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 19
The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Monday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Nico Hoerner and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to step up at the plate.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 18th in MLB play with 79 total home runs.
- Chicago's .396 slugging percentage is 18th in baseball.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).
- Chicago has the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (318 total runs).
- The Cubs rank 11th in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in baseball.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Chicago's 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.277).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Drew Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.82 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Smyly has five quality starts this season.
- Smyly is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the hill.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Pirates
|W 10-6
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Osvaldo Bido
|6/15/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-2
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/16/2023
|Orioles
|W 10-3
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Cole Irvin
|6/17/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Kyle Gibson
|6/18/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Dean Kremer
|6/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Osvaldo Bido
|6/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Rich Hill
|6/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Adam Wainwright
|6/25/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Aaron Nola
