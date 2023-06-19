The Chicago White Sox, including Clint Frazier (batting .179 in his past 10 games, with four walks and two RBI), take on starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Clint Frazier? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Clint Frazier At The Plate

Frazier has a triple and seven walks while batting .217.

In eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), Frazier has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 16 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Frazier has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 .286 AVG .188 .333 OBP .316 .286 SLG .250 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 13/6 1 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings