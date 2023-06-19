Clint Frazier Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Clint Frazier (batting .179 in his past 10 games, with four walks and two RBI), take on starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Clint Frazier? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Clint Frazier At The Plate
- Frazier has a triple and seven walks while batting .217.
- In eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), Frazier has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 16 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Frazier has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|.286
|AVG
|.188
|.333
|OBP
|.316
|.286
|SLG
|.250
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|13/6
|1
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (71 total, one per game).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.