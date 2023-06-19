Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Orioles.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has four doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and nine walks while hitting .291.
- In 67.7% of his 31 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 13 games this season (41.9%), homering in 10.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 15 games this season (48.4%), Morel has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (29.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (64.5%), including multiple runs in five games.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.296
|AVG
|.286
|.316
|OBP
|.365
|.648
|SLG
|.750
|8
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|8
|14
|RBI
|14
|17/2
|K/BB
|18/7
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Bido (0-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
