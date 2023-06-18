Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Sunday, Yasmani Grandal (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Chicago White Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .268 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Grandal has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has driven in a run in 13 games this year (22.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.8%).
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (21.1%), including three games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|.274
|AVG
|.264
|.330
|OBP
|.325
|.405
|SLG
|.406
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|12
|17/6
|K/BB
|25/9
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 66 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 4.06 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .202 to opposing hitters.
