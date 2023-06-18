The Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox will meet on Sunday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Ty France and Andrew Vaughn -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

The favored Mariners have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +140. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

White Sox vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -165 +140 8 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The White Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (31.7%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 3-6 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 32 of its 72 games with a total this season.

The White Sox are 5-4-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-17 14-24 12-20 19-21 24-32 7-9

